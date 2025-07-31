On July 29, as the UK cabinet announced that Britain would finally begin the process of recognising the State of Palestine, I was on a Zoom call with a young Palestinian law graduate in exile.

Her eyes were swollen, her voice composed but heavy. Only hours earlier, nine members of her family, including children, had been killed in an Israeli air strike on Nuseirat's new camp .

She was not seeking sympathy. Her resilience was striking; she turned back to documenting torture and mass displacement for the cases we compile, and quietly asked, "Does the world need a Palestinian state if there are no Palestinians left to live in it?"

While Britain tethered its recognition to a conditional ceasefire, others – France, Spain, and Ireland – reaffirmed theirs, and on July 30, Canada announced its intent to follow suit. This was hailed as a diplomatic shift.

But Palestinians know the choreography too well: recognition divorced from enforcement is not justice, it’s duplicity.

Canada, even as it pledges symbolic recognition, continues to arm Israel. The UK invokes statehood while still refusing to halt weapon exports .

For both, recognition functions less as a moral stance than as an escape hatch, shielding them from accountability while maintaining support for the Israeli war machine.

These statements, framed as part of a broader European initiative, were offered as evidence that the ‘two-state solution’ continues to hold symbolic standing within the legal order, despite its material collapse.

However, for Palestinians, facing persistent Israeli-enforced starvation in Gaza and escalating settler-colonial violence in the occupied West Bank, such gestures are hollow. They are reminders that while Europe proclaims Palestine a state, it offers no protection to the people being erased on the ground.

For Palestinians, the reality is different. Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has been a site of Israeli forced mass starvation, aerial bombardment, and mass civilian killings, while the occupied West Bank has splintered under settler expansion and military raids.

Recognition, when divorced from enforcement, feels less like progress than theatre, a diplomatic ritual that acknowledges sovereignty on paper while ignoring a campaign of erasure on the ground.

Britain’s long imperial legacy in Palestine casts a long shadow over its present posture. The 1917 Balfour Declaration , issued without consulting Palestine’s indigenous Arab population, promised a “national home for the Jewish people” on land it did not own.

More than a century later, the UK now extends conditional recognition to the Palestinian people, but only if Israel does not stop the war. The structure of permission continues to flow in one direction: from coloniser to colonised, from occupier to occupied.

The question, then, is not whether Palestine qualifies as a state, but whether the international community will tether its words to actions that make statehood meaningful.

Palestine’s statehood exists - the law already speaks

Recognition by London, Paris, or any other capital does not conjure Palestine into being; it merely acknowledges what international law already affirms.

The Montevideo Convention sets four objective criteria for statehood: a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the capacity to engage in international relations. Palestine meets every one of them.

As the late James Crawford argued in The Creation of States in International Law , “occupation or contested borders do not negate statehood… statehood is determined by objective criteria, not the fullness of sovereignty.”

Since the 1988 Palestinian Declaration of Independence , more than 140 states, overwhelmingly from the Global South, have formally recognised Palestine.

The UN General Assembly has acknowledged it as a non-member observer state, granting access to international treaties and the International Criminal Court.