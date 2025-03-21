US
Boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," Foreman's family says.
Foreman won Olympic gold in 1968 and later became heavyweight champion twice — in 1973 and 1994. / AFP
March 21, 2025

Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman, has died, his family announced. He was 76.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family said in a statement posted on the boxer's official Instagram page.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," they added.

His family described him in a statement on Instagram as a preacher, husband, father and grandfather who lived with faith and purpose.

They highlighted his boxing achievements and efforts to preserve his legacy.

Foreman won Olympic gold in 1968 and later became heavyweight champion twice — in 1973 and 1994. He was also known for his work as a minister and businessman after retiring from boxing.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
