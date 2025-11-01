Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that a “deepening paralysis” of the global order is eroding trust in international institutions and pushing nations toward unilateralism, creating a “crisis of legitimacy.”

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, Fidan said the world was witnessing a shift away from the unipolar order and must now decide whether to “build on multilateralism or fall back into destructive rivalries.”

He called for a “strong and reformed international system” based on partnership and inclusion, stressing that “the challenge we face today is not the absence of rules, but their unequal application.”

Fidan urged comprehensive reform of global institutions, particularly the United Nations, saying the body “increasingly struggles to deliver on its founding promises.”

Türkiye, he said, advocates a “more democratic and representative UN Security Council that empowers the many rather than privileging the few.”