Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will attend a meeting in Istanbul on Monday proposed by Russia.

"I outlined (Ukraine's) positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after meeting with his officials.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation would once again be headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

472 drones shot at Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched 472 drones at Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said, the highest nightly total of the war so far.

The air force said in a statement that Russia had also launched seven missiles.

It added that 382 of the drones were shot down or otherwise neutralised, along with three of the missiles.

Russia has recently stepped up the amount of drones it launches at Ukraine in its regular nightly barrages.