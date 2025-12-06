TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish boxer Elif Nur Turhan pummels Beatriz Ferreira to take IBF lightweight title
Turhan dethrones Ferreira, who won the IBF belt in April 2024, with brutal fifth-round stoppage.
Turkish boxer Elif Nur Turhan pummels Beatriz Ferreira to take IBF lightweight title
The Istanbul native could look to fight WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois, or potentially go again with Ferreira. — Photo: @fightdigitale / X
December 6, 2025

Big-punching Turkish boxer Elif Nur Turhan stopped Beatriz Ferreira with a fifth-round barrage to take the Brazilian's IBF world lightweight belt on Saturday.

Turhan (12-0, 8 KOs) came out swinging and dropped the two-time Olympic medalist in the first round before finishing the job in the fifth, handing Ferreira (8-1, 2 KOs) her first professional loss.

“I've done everything I could to show that women can fight as hard as men. I want to continue to show that,” Turhan said in translated post-fight comments in the ring.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish boxer secures third consecutive European championship title

Ferreira took heavy shots to the head midway through the fifth and went down in the corner. She got to her feet but was wobbly and the referee stopped the bout. The 30-year-old Turhan has won her last four fights via stoppages.

RECOMMENDED

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said the Istanbul native could look to fight WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois, or potentially go again with Ferreira.

“It’s not always pretty but she will hunt you down and when she catches you you’re in big trouble,” Hearn said of Turhan's all-out style. “This journey is only just getting started.”

The 32-year-old Ferreira, who won the IBF belt in April 2024, was a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal at the Paris Games.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints