Big-punching Turkish boxer Elif Nur Turhan stopped Beatriz Ferreira with a fifth-round barrage to take the Brazilian's IBF world lightweight belt on Saturday.

Turhan (12-0, 8 KOs) came out swinging and dropped the two-time Olympic medalist in the first round before finishing the job in the fifth, handing Ferreira (8-1, 2 KOs) her first professional loss.

“I've done everything I could to show that women can fight as hard as men. I want to continue to show that,” Turhan said in translated post-fight comments in the ring.

Ferreira took heavy shots to the head midway through the fifth and went down in the corner. She got to her feet but was wobbly and the referee stopped the bout. The 30-year-old Turhan has won her last four fights via stoppages.