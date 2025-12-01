NEWS
Hong Kong police arrest 13 for manslaughter over blaze that killed 146
Officials announced that some of the exterior netting used on scaffolding at the housing estate did not meet fire-resistance standards.
Hong Kong police say arrested 13 for manslaughter over fire / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested a total of 13 people for manslaughter over a deadly fire that ripped through an apartment complex last week, killing at least 146.

Chan Tung, director of crime and security of the Hong Kong Police Force, said they "have immediately begun a comprehensive investigation along the lines of manslaughter", leading to the arrests of "a total of 13 people, including 12 men and one woman".

Tung told a news conference that those arrested were aged between 40 and 77.

"Samples collected from seven locations across high, middle and low floors in four buildings... did not meet the fire resistance test standards," the city's chief secretary Eric Chan told reporters.

