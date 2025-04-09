The leaders of Vietnam and Spain pledged to boost economic ties and defence cooperation and voiced their support for upholding free trade, at a time when both are hit with the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs.

Spain and Asian manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam are seeking to avert the imposition of tariffs of 46 percent on Vietnamese goods and 25 percent on European Union products entering the US, effective Wednesday.

Vietnam wants to upgrade ties with Spain to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership at the earliest opportunity, its Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said during a visit by his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

"Regarding the current global situation, the more difficult and challenging it is, the more we need to cooperate and underline the multilateralism," Chinh said at a joint briefing with Sanchez in Hanoi.

Sanchez said Spain believed in economic openness and was against trade conflicts.