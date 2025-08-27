The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with the return of Hollywood royalty to Italy's swanky movie showcase, where 21 films from around the globe will vie for the prestigious Golden Lion award.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are among the big names expected at the 82nd edition of the world's longest-running festival. But this year, the red carpet shares space with stories of war, grief, and protest, as Gaza takes a prominent place on and off screen.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

Alongside the stars and glitzy atmosphere are films that promise to provoke debate, such as the Gaza film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" from two-time Oscar nominee Kaouther Ben Hania.

The film tells the real-life story of Hind Rajab , a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces along with her family in Gaza in 2024, even as she pleaded for help over the phone while trapped in a car under Israeli fire. The Israeli soldiers riddled the car with 335 bullets.

Central to the movie is the actual audio recording of Hind’s desperate call, according to the director Kaouther Ben Hania’s statement on the Venice Film Festival’s official website.

“There was something electric in the energy around this project, so immediate, so alive,” she writes, recalling how the project began not in a studio, but in an airport layover during her Oscar campaign for Les filles d’Olfa, a film she had been writing for ten years.

The making of the film

After hearing Hind’s voice online, Ben Hania had a “physical reaction, like the ground shifted under me,” and immediately reached out to the Red Crescent for the full recording.

“After listening to it, I knew, without a doubt, that I had to drop everything else. I had to make this film.”

The director deliberately chose to keep the violence off-screen.

“Because violent images are everywhere... what I wanted was to focus on the invisible: the waiting, the fear, the unbearable sound of silence when help doesn’t come.”