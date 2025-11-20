WAR ON GAZA
Qatar calls fresh Israel strikes on Gaza 'dangerous escalation'
Israel has killed 312 Palestinians during the ceasefire, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
Israel has carried out repeated strikes during the ceasefire, killed 312 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza. / AA
November 20, 2025

Qatar, a key mediator in Israel’s war on Gaza, has condemned fresh Israeli air strikes on Gaza, saying they threatened to upend a fragile weeks-long truce.

Qatar condemned "brutal attacks by the Israeli occupation in Gaza... and considers them a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement," its foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Doha also called for "concerted regional and international efforts to preserve and uphold the ceasefire agreement".

Earlier on Thursday, a Gaza hospital said four people were killed in new Israeli air strikes.

The new attacks came the morning after one of the deadliest days in Gaza since the truce came into effect on October 10, with 27 people killed, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

Israel has carried out repeated strikes during the ceasefire, so far killing 312 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured over 170,000, and reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

