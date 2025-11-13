The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is scaling up its presence and investment in Türkiye, betting on the country’s innovation economy, green transition, and strategic position between Europe and Asia.

Speaking to Anadolu during his official visit, EBRD First Vice President Greg Guyett said the bank has invested around $2.55 billion across 42 projects this year, spanning energy, infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate development, and innovation.

“I believe that by the end of the year we will have a very good chance of meeting or exceeding what we delivered last year,” Guyett said, referring to 2024, when the bank’s investments in Türkiye hit $3.01 billion, a record high.

Guyett emphasised that Istanbul will become one of the EBRD’s regional hubs, reflecting the city’s growing role in the bank’s global operations. “We will be growing our staff significantly here in Istanbul,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see the incredible number of very highly talented individuals.”

He added that Türkiye’s geographic and geopolitical position makes it a vital centre for data and trade.

As a result of geopolitical developments, data distribution and data localisation have increased, and Türkiye will continue to be a centre, he said.