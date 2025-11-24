Nearly 90 percent of South Asia’s population will be at risk of extreme heat and almost one-quarter at risk of severe flooding by 2030, a new World Bank study warned on Monday.

The report, titled “From Risk to Resilience: Helping People and Firms Adapt in South Asia,” based on case studies from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, said South Asia is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions due to its dense population, rising temperatures and exposed geography.

The study said the region is expected to face “more frequent and more severe weather” shocks over the coming decade.

By 2030, 1.8 billion people — 89 percent of the population — are projected to be exposed to extreme heat, while 462 million people may face severe flooding.

The report called for stronger early warning systems, targeted programs to assist vulnerable households, and policies to help people adapt to the growing risks.