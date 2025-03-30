WORLD
Myanmar resistance offers two-week ceasefire after deadly quake
National Unity Government halts attacks to allow rescue teams into hardest-hit areas in the country's west.
Rescuers work at the site of a building that collapsed, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 30, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

Myanmar's shadow administration announced a two-week ceasefire starting March 30 to allow rescue operations after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Friday, local media reported.

The National Unity Government, formed by lawmakers removed in the February 2021 military coup, said it would send staff from the Civil Disobedience Movement to assist in junta-controlled areas if the military ensures the safety of rescue personnel and avoids making arrests, independent news agency Myanmar Now reported Sunday.

The movement includes pro-democracy civil servants and professionals and remains a central part of resistance to military rule.

There has been no immediate response from the junta.

The earthquake’s epicentre was in the Sagaing region. It killed 1,700 people and injured 3,408, according to state media.

Authorities warned the death toll could rise, with dozens still missing across the country.

The National Unity Government said it has allocated $1 million for rescue efforts.

Myanmar has faced widespread conflict since the 2021 coup, with the junta battling ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy forces, including the People’s Defence Force, the National Unity Government’s military wing.

SOURCE:AA
