Myanmar's shadow administration announced a two-week ceasefire starting March 30 to allow rescue operations after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Friday, local media reported.

The National Unity Government, formed by lawmakers removed in the February 2021 military coup, said it would send staff from the Civil Disobedience Movement to assist in junta-controlled areas if the military ensures the safety of rescue personnel and avoids making arrests, independent news agency Myanmar Now reported Sunday.

The movement includes pro-democracy civil servants and professionals and remains a central part of resistance to military rule.

There has been no immediate response from the junta.

The earthquake’s epicentre was in the Sagaing region. It killed 1,700 people and injured 3,408, according to state media.