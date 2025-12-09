The Arab League has denounced an Israeli raid on the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement on Tuesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned that the raid reflects continued efforts to erode UNRWA's presence and functions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Gamal Roshdy, the secretary-general's spokesperson, said the Israeli claims against the UN agency "lack any legal or logical foundation," stressing that the raid "forms part of a systematic and sustained effort to terminate UNRWA's presence and operations."

He called on the international community "to intervene in an effective and decisive manner to bring an end to this campaign targeting the Agency."

UNRWA provides "vital health, education, and employment services to millions of Palestinian refugees across its five fields of operation," he added.

According to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, Israeli police, accompanied by municipal officials, forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem on Monday and pulled down the UN flag and raised the Israeli flag on the site.