The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that besieged Gaza is "the hungriest place on earth", urging for the aid to be immediately allowed.

"Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth," Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told UN News.

"The supplies have already been paid for by the world's donors. It is cleared for customs, approved and ready to move. We can get the aid in – immediately, at scale and for as long as necessary," he added.

Laerke insisted that the agency has "everything needed to get aid to civilians safely."

Since March, Israel has blocked food aid from entering the blockaded enclave, leaving Palestinians to starve.

'Systematic disinformation campaign'