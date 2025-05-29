WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN describes Gaza as 'hungriest place on earth'
"Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth," the OCHA spokesperson says.
UN describes Gaza as 'hungriest place on earth'
Since March, Israel has blocked food aid from entering the blockaded enclave, leaving Palestinians to starve. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that besieged Gaza is "the hungriest place on earth", urging for the aid to be immediately allowed.

"Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth," Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told UN News.

"The supplies have already been paid for by the world's donors. It is cleared for customs, approved and ready to move. We can get the aid in – immediately, at scale and for as long as necessary," he added.

Laerke insisted that the agency has "everything needed to get aid to civilians safely."

Since March, Israel has blocked food aid from entering the blockaded enclave, leaving Palestinians to starve.

'Systematic disinformation campaign'

Recommended

Meanwhile, local authorities in Gaza refuted Israeli claims accusing Hamas of hoarding flour in warehouses, saying this is a part of a "systematic disinformation campaign" by Tel Aviv to avoid international responsibility of using hunger as a weapon of war.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a video on X showing desperate Palestinians, tormented by Israel's starvation tactic, overwhelming a UN warehouse.

In response, the Gaza Media Office said, "The Israeli occupation is spreading lies to cover up its engineered starvation policy targeting civilians, while it is the one that prevented international organisations from distributing aid to Palestinian families."

It said the warehouse belonged to the UN World Food Program (WFP); however, Israel rushed to fabricate a false narrative.

The office cited international organisations stating that the Israeli military had barred the WFP from distributing flour and food aid to needy families, ordering instead that aid be redirected exclusively to bakeries — a policy now referred to as "engineered starvation."

Israel has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta