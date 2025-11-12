Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has granted a pardon to French-Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, following a humanitarian appeal from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Algerian presidency announced.

The Algerian presidency said on Wednesday that Tebboune “responded positively” to Steinmeier’s request, describing it as “noteworthy for its humanitarian nature and motives.” Tebboune had previously referred to Sansal as an “imposter.”

Sansal, 81, was arrested a year ago and sentenced in March to five years in prison for “undermining national unity” — a charge he denied, saying he never intended to offend Algeria or its institutions.

The case had further strained relations between Algiers and Paris, already tense over colonial-era grievances and France’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

According to the statement, Germany will take responsibility for Sansal’s transfer and medical treatment. French media have reported that the author has been battling cancer.