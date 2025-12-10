Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi declined an Iranian invitation to visit Tehran for talks, calling for conducting the discussions in a neutral country.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi invited Raggi to Tehran to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

In response to Araghchi, the Lebanese foreign minister, in a letter, said on Wednesday that Beirut is open to dialogue with Iran but in a third neutral country to be agreed upon.

“Favourable conditions are not currently available,” he added.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Raggi’s letter expressed Lebanon’s readiness to establish constructive relations with Iran, on the condition of “mutual respect for independence and sovereignty of each country, and non-interference in internal affairs in any form and under any pretext.”

Raggi added that his Iranian counterpart “will always be welcomed in Lebanon.”