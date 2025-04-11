The China-US trade war escalated as Beijing’s 125% tariffs on imports from Washington officially took effect on Saturday.

China’s 125% tariffs on US imports took effect after the Trump administration raised tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports. However, Beijing has said it will no longer raise tariffs even if the US takes further steps.

The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump has rocked global markets. He has raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, claiming Beijing was “abusing” trade practices with the US.

Tension further escalated between the two major powers following Trump’s decision to pause tariffs on all countries for 90 days, except China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned never to underestimate the strong resolve of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to defend their interests.

In a video statement, posted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on X, the Chinese president, apparently speaking at an event, said the Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed, or subjected the people of any other country, and never will.