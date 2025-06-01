Ukraine's military conducted a "large-scale" attack on Russia, with state media claiming on Sunday that over 40 strategic bomber jets were destroyed in the strike using drones in various regions, including the Siberian region of Irkutsk, which is over 4,000 kilometres away from the border.

The country’s Security Service (SBU) has conducted a “large-scale special operation,” codenamed Spider Web, to destroy Russian bombers, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform reported, citing sources in the SBU.

The report said SBU drones targeted planes used by Moscow in attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight.

More than 40 bombers are currently known to have been hit, the report claimed, adding that preparations for the "operation" took more than a year and a half.

The attack targeted four airfields at once, including Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya, according to the report.

The Belaya airbase is in Russia's Siberian region of Irkutsk, whose administrative center is more than 4,300 kilometres (2,670 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.