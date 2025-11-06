ASIA PACIFIC
South Korean prosecutors raid former president Yoon's home in favouritism probe
Special counsel team searches 7 locations, including Yoon's residence in southern Seoul.
Both Yoon and Kim are under arrest facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively. / AP
November 6, 2025

South Korean prosecutors have raided the home of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, in an investigation into favouritism allegations involving the relocation in 2022 of the presidential office and residence, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A special counsel team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki searched seven locations, including Yoon's home in southern Seoul, as well as the office of Kim’s former company Covana Contents, and an interior design company, 21 Gram, involved in the renovation of the presidential office and residence.

The firms are accused of receiving preferential treatment during the relocation.

The probe centres on claims that 21 Gram, which lacked proper licensing, was chosen to handle renovation work after sponsoring exhibitions organised by Covana Contents.

The state audit agency said in 2024 that 21 Gram had begun construction work on the presidential residence even before signing a contract and violated construction laws by subcontracting the project to 15 unlicensed firms.

Both Yoon and Kim are under arrest, facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively.

