Israel is allowing no more than 200 aid trucks into Gaza per day out of the 600 agreed upon under a ceasefire deal with Israel, local authorities have said.

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, who heads Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu on Monday that Israel allows only “less than one-third” of the aid supplies needed for Gaza’s 2.4 million population.

“Israel is managing hunger in Gaza deliberately, slowly, and cumulatively,” he said, warning that malnutrition levels among Gaza’s population have exceeded 90 percent.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on October 10, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

Israel, however, has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since October 10.