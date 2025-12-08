TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hails Syria’s Liberation Day on first anniversary of Assad’s fall
Ankara praises Syria’s new leadership for a year of cautious diplomacy and pledges continued backing as the post-war nation struggles to rebuild after more than a decade of devastation.
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry says Syria’s new government had spent the past year navigating “numerous challenges”. / AA
December 8, 2025

Türkiye on Monday marked the first anniversary of the collapse of the Assad regime, extending congratulations to the Syrian people on what it called their “Liberation Day” and reaffirming support for the country’s fragile transition after the end of a 13-year civil war.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Syria’s new government had spent the past year navigating “numerous challenges” while pursuing a more restrained, outward-looking foreign policy under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose coalition of opposition factions took power after Bashar al Assad fled to Russia.

Despite persistent insecurity, economic ruin and a still-unfolding humanitarian crisis, Türkiye said the new administration had made “lasting steps” toward re-establishing Syria’s place in the international community — a process many regional governments view as essential to preventing renewed conflict.

“Türkiye will continue to strongly support efforts to establish stability, security and prosperity in Syria,” the statement said, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to diplomatic engagement, cross-border aid mechanisms and cooperation on refugee returns.

SOURCE:TRT World
