Trump pledges voter ID requirement in future elections
President Trump pledges to mandate voter ID and limit mail-in voting in an executive order before the 2026 midterms.
US President Donald Trump pushes for paper ballots and hand counts to replace electronic voting. [File photo] / AP
August 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will issue an executive order to require voter identification from every voter.

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he added.

Trump has long questioned the US electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

For years, he has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts — a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.

Earlier in August, Trump pledged to issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. However, federal elections are administered at the state level and it is unclear whether the president has the constitutional power to enact such a measure.

2026 midterm elections

The November 3, 2026, elections will be the first nationwide referendum on Trump's domestic and foreign policies since he returned to power in January.

Democrats will be seeking to break the Republicans' grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to block Trump's domestic agenda.

According to BallotPedia, a nonprofit on American politics and elections, 36 states require voters to present identification at polls, including 25 states requiring photo ID with certain exceptions, and 11 states not explicitly requiring photographs.

The remaining 14 states do not require identification for in-person voting as of August 2025.

Trump previously criticised mail-in voting and electronic voting machines as redistricting plans in several US states are underway ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

