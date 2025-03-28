The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000, the ruling junta said on Saturday, with more than 2,000 injured.

A statement from the junta's information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday's shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, causing massive destruction across large parts of the country.

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions, including Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, which was close to the epicentre and where massive destruction has been seen.

A Chinese rescue team arrived on Saturday while Russia and the US offered aid in the disaster that also hit Thailand.