France's new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu pledged to find creative ways to work with rivals to pass a debt-slimming budget while also promising new policy directions, after taking office on a day of sprawling anti-government protests on Wednesday.

President Emmanuel Macron picked Lecornu to be his fifth prime minister in two years on Tuesday, naming a loyalist who is unlikely to rip up his pro-business economic agenda.

Lecornu replaced Francois Bayrou, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote on Monday over his plans to trim the country's outsized budget deficit, the biggest in the euro zone.

Lecornu, most recently defence minister, said in a brief speech after a handover ceremony that the government would need "to be more creative, sometimes more technical, more serious", in how it works with the opposition.

But he also said "ruptures will be necessary".

Lecornu's immediate challenge will be how to steer a streamlined 2026 budget through parliament, which is split into three distinct ideological blocs. Parties broadly agree on the need to slash France's deficit, which reached 5.8 percent of GDP in 2024, but not on how to do it.

Lecornu has to send a full draft of the text to parliament by October 7, although there is some wiggle room until October 13, after which lawmakers will run out of time to pass the budget by year's end.

Reactions to Lecornu's appointment on Tuesday underscored the challenge he faces.

'Block Everything' protests