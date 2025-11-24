When accountants at mid-tier firm Moore Kingston Smith began using artificial intelligence to speed up their work, profit margins jumped.

Colleagues in another team running checks against corporate fraud created a report for customers in two hours, something that previously took two weeks.

The rollout of AI is raising hopes that Britain's economy can escape the productivity problem that has dogged it for two decades, even as slow growth pushes finance minister Rachel Reeves towards tax hikes in Wednesday's budget.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday that the UK could gain more than other countries from the advances in technology.

Becky Shields, MKS' head of digital transformation, said AI was freeing staff from repetitive work and giving them more time to work with clients.

"The large language models that underpin all of this technology are evolving all the time. They're getting better and better with every iteration," she said.

Services make up 80 percent of Britain's economy, the same as the United States - and account for a bigger share once services generally provided by the state are stripped out.

MKS, with about 1,500 UK staff, is applying its platform based on Google's Gemini 2.5 model to a growing range of work.

Shields said it was still a learning process, but its positive impact was clear.

A team that used AI four times more intensively than another group reported a profit margin 8 percentage points higher, she said.

Rather than ask for proof of orders, invoices, bank statements and other documents for a sample of transactions, the team using AI let clients upload entire datasets which MKS was able to analyse automatically.

Initial extra work is now paying off as the process can be applied more widely. The reduced paperwork helps clients who say they chose the firm for its AI adoption, Shields said.

"You can do a lot with a little with how the technology currently sits," she added, describing the cost of AI as "pennies in the pound" compared with other technology.

For Britain's economy - and struggling Prime Minister Keir Starmer - improving productivity is a major challenge.

An expected downgrade by budget forecasters of the economy's underlying growth potential, reflecting past disappointments, is set to blow a hole in the public finances, meaning Reeves is likely to increase taxes on Wednesday to reassure nervous bond investors that she can cut borrowing.

Productivity drags

As elsewhere, improvements in Britain's productivity slowed after the 2007-08 global financial crisis, leading to almost 20 years of weak growth and frustration among voters.

Feeble productivity gains account for half of Britain's slowdown in pay growth since 2008, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank.

Starmer's government is trying to streamline the planning system, modernise infrastructure and improve skills to raise productivity and get the economy firing again. It also hopes that AI can inject more efficiency into public services.

"Productivity isn't everything, but in the long run it is almost everything," Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said in 1990. Bart van Ark, head of the University of Manchester's Productivity Institute, said that for Britain's government "almost everything in the short run is productivity".

Britain has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven rich nations and too many people are dropping out of the jobs market. Its business investment rate was the G7's second-lowest in 2024, although comparable to that for the United States, which manages far better productivity.

But AI could be a card up Britain's sleeve.

One of Reeves' deputy ministers, Torsten Bell, who is helping to write her budget, argued in his 2024 book that Britain "can and should ride the services wave".

Bolstered by its expertise in financial and business services, law, education and architecture, Britain had a services trade surplus of $248 billion in 2024, second only to the United States, World Trade Organization figures show.