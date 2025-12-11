WORLD
2 min read
US urges release of detained Yemeni staff held by Houthis
Washington warns that the detentions also hinder humanitarian work as dozens of UN personnel remain held by the Houthis amid rising intimidation in Yemen.
US urges release of detained Yemeni staff held by Houthis
The US accuses the Houthis of unlawfully detaining Yemeni mission staff. [File photo] / AFP
December 11, 2025

The US on Wednesday condemned the Houthi group for unlawfully detaining current and former local employees of the US mission to Yemen, calling for their “immediate and unconditional” release.

According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the detentions reflect a broader pattern of coercion, as the Houthis have “intensified their campaign of intimidation and abuse against Yemeni citizens affiliated with international organisations and foreign governments.”

“The Houthis’ arrests of those staff, and the sham proceedings that have been brought against them, are further evidence that the Houthis rely on the use of terror against their own people as a way to stay in power,” he said.

He stressed that Washington views the detentions as unlawful and politically motivated, adding that the US “calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the Mission staff.”

The Houthis have held several Yemeni nationals who previously worked with the US and other international institutions.

RECOMMENDED

As many as 59 UN personnel are also in the group's custody, according to Stephane Dujarric, the secretary general's spokesman.

Pigott’s statement follows ongoing efforts by the US and partners to pressure the group over its domestic actions as well as its regional activities, including attacks affecting Red Sea shipping routes.

Yemen fell into a civil war since the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of the nation’s capital of Sanaa in 2014, forcing the government to flee to the south.

RelatedTRT World - US-Houthi ceasefire offers Yemen a breather, but Israeli strikes undermine fragile calm
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia