WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Life and death in Gaza — just an Israeli bomb apart
Over 300 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.
Life and death in Gaza — just an Israeli bomb apart
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 18, 2025

Israel’s war machine never rests, launching a new wave of airstrikes across the Palestinian enclave, continuing its genocidal acts that spare no one — men, women, or children.

Israeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.

However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.

Recommended

Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack