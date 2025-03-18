March 18, 2025
Israel’s war machine never rests, launching a new wave of airstrikes across the Palestinian enclave, continuing its genocidal acts that spare no one — men, women, or children.
Israeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.
However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.
Families of Americans killed by Israeli forces, illegal settlers demand accountability in Washington
Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.
SOURCE:TRT World