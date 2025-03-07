CLIMATE
Glaciers are melting
Glaciers are shrinking faster than ever
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Ibrahim Dogan / TRT World
March 7, 2025

The alarming rate at which the world’s glaciers are disappearing has reached unprecedented levels, with ice loss doubling since the early 2000s.

In 2023, we witnessed the highest recorded loss of glacial ice, a stark indicator of the accelerating climate crisis that scientists have been warning about. This rapid decline not only threatens ecosystems but also poses significant risks to global sea levels, which could lead to devastating impacts on coastal communities worldwide.

