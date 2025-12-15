The European Commission is expected on Tuesday to reverse the EU's effective ban on sales of new combustion-engine cars from 2035, bowing to intense pressure from Germany, Italy and European automakers struggling against Chinese and US rivals.

The move, the details of which are still being hashed out by EU officials ahead of its unveiling, could see the effective ban pushed back by five years or softened indefinitely, official and industry sources said.

The likely revision to the 2023 law requiring all new cars and vans sold in the 27-nation bloc from 2035 to be CO2 emission-free would be the European Union's most significant climb-down from its green policies of the past five years.

"The European Commission will be putting forward a clear proposal to abolish the ban on combustion engines," Manfred Weber, head of the European Parliament's largest group, the European People's Party, said on Friday.

"It was a serious industrial policy mistake."

Reneging on the ban has divided the sector. Traditional automakers like Volkswagen and Fiat-owner Stellantis have pushed hard for targets to be eased amid fierce competition from lower-cost Chinese rivals.

The EV sector, however, sees it as yielding more ground to China in the electrification shift.

"The technology is ready, charging infrastructure is ready, and consumers are ready," said EV maker Polestar's CEO Michael Lohscheller. "So what are we waiting for?"

Related TRT World - Europe’s auto industry urges EU to delay 2035 petrol and diesel ban

Combustion engines around for ‘rest of century’

The 2023 law was designed to accelerate a transition from combustion engines to batteries or fuel cells and fine automakers who failed to meet the targets.

Meeting the targets means selling more electric vehicles, where European carmakers lag Tesla and Chinese producers like BYD and Geely.

Europe's carmakers are making EVs, but say demand has lagged expectations as consumers are reluctant to buy more expensive EVs and charging infrastructure is insufficient. EU tariffs on Chinese-built EVs have only slightly eased the pressure.

"It's not a sustainable reality today in Europe," Ford CEO Jim Farley told reporters in France last week, announcing a partnership with Renault to help cut EV costs.

Industry needs were "not well balanced" with EU CO2 targets, he said.