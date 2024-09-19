European carmakers on Thursday asked the EU for "urgent" assistance as they contend with slumping electric vehicle sales and stricter emissions regulations due next year.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said the industry was trying its best to comply with decarbonisation targets, but was hamstrung by problems including a shrinking electric car market, lack of charging infrastructure and the erosion of EU manufacturing competitiveness.

In a formal request to Brussels, the industry lobby group asked "EU institutions to come forward with urgent relief measures before new CO2 targets for cars and vans come into effect in 2025".

Europe has been racing to produce more EVs as part of its green transition, with the clock ticking on an EU deadline to phase out the sale of fossil fuel-burning cars by 2035.

But after years of growth, electric car sales began falling at the end of 2023, and now account for just 12.5 percent of new cars sold on the continent.

Reviewing emission regulations