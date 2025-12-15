Türkiye has proposed a limited security arrangement for the Black Sea after recent attacks on Turkish-linked vessels raised concerns over the safety of regional trade and the risk of the war spilling over the region.

“If a comprehensive ceasefire and peace agreement cannot be reached, we are calling for a limited agreement in two areas: refraining from attacks on energy infrastructure and ensuring the safety of commercial navigation in the Black Sea,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Recalling how the Black Sea grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN in 2022 to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain had “protected all ships from being targeted despite the war,” Fidan said a similar pact was needed to safeguard trade.

“There is now a renewed need for a similar arrangement,” he said.

Fidan’s remarks followed alleged Russian strikes on a Turkish vessel transporting sunflower oil in the Black Sea, which endangered the lives of 11 crew members, becoming the second such attack on a Turkish ship in two days.

“Thankfully, no Turkish crew members have been injured so far,” Fidan said, adding that Türkiye was “closely monitoring” the incidents.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s navy said Russia used a drone to hit the Turkish vessel VIVA as it travelled to Egypt.

Zelenskyy described the attack as a “direct challenge by Russia to the whole world”, pledging retaliation.

Erdogan urges stability in Black Sea

Zelenskyy’s remarks followed warnings from Erdogan a day earlier against turning the Black Sea into a zone of confrontation, during face-to-face talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday.