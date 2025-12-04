TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye summons Ukrainian, Russian envoys over Black Sea attacks
Türkiye warns both Ukraine and Russia after recent attacks on Russia-linked vessels in its Black Sea economic zone heightened regional tensions.
Türkiye summons Ukrainian, Russian envoys over Black Sea attacks
Ankara voices alarm over escalating Russia-Ukraine strikes, including incidents within Türkiye’s Black Sea economic zone. / AA
December 4, 2025

Türkiye summoned Ukraine's ambassador and Russia's acting charge d'affaires to the foreign ministry to convey its concerns over a series of attacks on Russia-linked vessels inside its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said on Thursday.

"We are witnessing a very serious escalation in recent weeks in the Russia-Ukraine war with reciprocal attacks. And lastly, there were certain attacks in the Black Sea within our exclusive economic zone as well," Ekinci told parliament's foreign affairs commission.

"Yesterday and today, we summoned Russia's acting charges d'affaires and Ukraine's ambassador to convey our concerns."

RECOMMENDED

On December 2, the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 was attacked by a drone 80 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, sustaining minor damage.

Earlier, on November 28, the tankers Kairos and Virat were attacked 28 and 38 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, respectively, resulting in a fire and hull damage.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on December 1 that such attacks signal an alarming escalation and cannot be justified.

RelatedTRT World - Russia alleges Ukraine hit Black Sea vessels to sabotage peace process
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow