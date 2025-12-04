WORLD
2 min read
Russia alleges Ukraine hit Black Sea vessels to sabotage peace process
Ukraine ignores reaction from Türkiye and Kazakhstan and continues attacking vessels in Black Sea, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Russia alleges Ukraine hit Black Sea vessels to sabotage peace process
MIDVOLGA-2, a vessel sailing from Russia to Georgia, arrives off the coast of Sinop, after coming under attack in Black Sea on December 02, 2025. / AA
December 4, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Ukraine's attacks on tankers and ships in the Black Sea are intended to disrupt the peace process.

Zakharova told a news conference in St. Petersburg on Thursday that Ukraine ignored Türkiye's and Kazakhstan's reactions and continued its attempts to drown Russian vessels.

"Apparently, Kiev ignored the unequivocal reaction from Ankara and Astana, sanctioning on December 1 a new attack using unmanned boats on a Russian commercial vessel, which was located 80 nautical miles from the Black Sea coast of Türkiye," she said.

Though the crew and the ship were not significantly harmed, Moscow considers these "terrorist attacks," she added.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls Black Sea attacks on merchant ships a 'worrying escalation'

Alarming escalation

RECOMMENDED

On December 2, the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 was attacked by a drone 80 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, sustaining minor damage.

Earlier, on November 28, the tankers Kairos and Virat were attacked 28 and 38 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, respectively, resulting in a fire and hull damage.

A Ukrainian security source claimed responsibility for those attacks, saying drones had hit vessels that were "covertly transporting Russian oil".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on December 1 that such attacks signal an alarming escalation and cannot be justified.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow