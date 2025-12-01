TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan calls Black Sea attacks on merchant ships a 'worrying escalation'
"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has clearly reached a stage where it threatens the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," Turkish President Erdogan says.
Erdogan calls Black Sea attacks on merchant ships a 'worrying escalation'
Türkiye has maintained ties with Moscow and Kiev, offering neutral ground for talks. / AA
December 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised attacks on oil tankers heading for Russia near Türkiye's Black Sea coast as a "worrying escalation", in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Two ships, the Virat and the Kairos, were rocked by explosions off Türkiye's coast late Friday, according to the Turkish transport ministry, with the Virat struck again early on Saturday.

"We cannot under any circumstances accept these attacks, which threaten the safety of navigation, the environment and lives in our exclusive economic zone," Erdogan said of the strikes on Monday.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has clearly reached a stage where it threatens the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan's criticism came as Ukraine faced pressure on both the military and political fronts, and as negotiators stepped up work on US-led efforts to end the conflict.

"We are issuing the necessary warnings to the parties concerned. We are also closely monitoring developments with a view to ending the conflict and stand ready to contribute at every opportunity," Erdogan said.

Historic milestone

Türkiye's KIZILELMA, an unmanned fighter jet, scored a world-first in aviation history this weekend, the president said, arguing that the country is experiencing "this dynamism" across all fields.

The unmanned combat aircraft achieved a new milestone as it struck a jet-powered target aircraft with a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, its developer Baykar said on Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye rescues crew after Black Sea tanker catches fire
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow