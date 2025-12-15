Qassim Hamadeh woke to the sounds of gunfire and explosions in his village of Beit Jin in southwestern Syria last month. Within hours, he had lost two sons, a daughter-in-law and his four-year-old and 10-year-old grandsons. The five were among 13 villagers killed that day by Israeli forces.

Israeli troops had raided the village — not for the first time — seeking to capture, as they claimed, members of a militant group planning attacks into Israel. Israel said militants opened fire at the troops, wounding six, and that troops returned fire and brought in air support.

Hamadeh, like others in Beit Jin, dismissed Israel’s claims of militants operating in the village. The residents said armed villagers confronted Israeli soldiers they saw as invaders, only to be met with Israeli tank and artillery fire, followed by a drone strike. Syrian government called it a “massacre.”

The raid and similar recent Israeli actions inside Syria have increased tensions, frustrated locals and also scuttled chances — despite US pressure — of any imminent thaw in relations between the two neighbours.

An expanding Israeli presence

An Israeli-Syria rapprochement seemed possible last December, after armed opposition groups overthrew dictator Syrian President Bashar Assad, a close ally of Iran, one of Israel’s key regional adversaries.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa, who led the opposition groups, said he has no desire for a conflict with Israel.

However, Israeli forces quickly moved to impose a new reality on the ground. They mobilised into the UN-mandated buffer zone in southern Syria next to the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed — a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Israeli forces erected checkpoints and military installations, including on a hilltop that overlooks wide swaths of Syria.

They set up landing pads on strategic Mt. Hermon nearby. Israeli reconnaissance drones frequently fly over surrounding Syrian towns, with residents often sighting Israeli tanks and Humvee vehicles patrolling those areas.

Israel has given no indication its forces would leave anytime soon.

Ghosts of Lebanon and Gaza

The events in neighbouring Lebanon, which shares a border with both Israel and Syria, and the two-year war in Gaza between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas have also raised concerns among Syrians that Israel plans a permanent land grab in southern Syria.

Israeli forces still have a presence in southern Lebanon, over a year since a US-brokered ceasefire halted the latest Israel-Hezbollah war that began on October 7, 2023.

Israel’s attacks in Lebanon included bombardment across the country and a ground incursion last year.