Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country's military will not withdraw from territories it occupied in southern Syria.

Speaking at a conference attended by Israeli ambassadors, mission heads and Foreign Ministry officials, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will not leave areas occupied after the fall of the Baath regime in Syria on December 8, 2024.

"We want to preserve these assets," he said, referring to Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) and the buffer zone adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel has held since 1967.

He said Israel hopes to reach an agreement with the Damascus administration on demilitarising southern Syria.

