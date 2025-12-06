WORLD
2 min read
Al Sharaa warns Israel against tampering with 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria
Speaking at Doha Forum, al Sharaa warns any attempt to alter 1974 Disengagement Agreement would turn region into "dangerous place with unknown consequences."
Al Sharaa warns Israel against tampering with 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa attends the 23rd edition of the annual Doha Forum, in Doha, Qatar, December 6, 2025. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa warned Saturday that any attempt by Israel to alter the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or pursue alternative arrangements, including a proposed buffer zone, would turn the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”

Speaking during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum 2025, al Sharaa said Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” and avoid responsibility for the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

He accused Israel of justifying all actions under the pretext of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”

Israel must fully comply

Al Sharaa said Syria insists that Israel must adhere strictly to the 1974 agreement governing the ceasefire line in the Golan Heights.

RECOMMENDED

He questioned the logic behind calls for a demilitarised buffer zone, saying such proposals fail to address who would secure the area if Syrian forces are excluded.

“There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarised zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he said.

“Any agreement must guarantee Syria’s interests,” he said. “Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?”

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces carry out a new ground incursion into Syria’s Quneitra countryside
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets