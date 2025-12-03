President Donald Trump has rolled back his predecessor Joe Biden's fuel-economy standards, arguing the move will lower car prices even as critics warn it will leave drivers paying more at the pump and accelerate climate crisis.

"My administration is taking historic action to lower costs for American consumers, protect American auto jobs and make buying a car much more affordable for countless American families," Trump said a White House event on Wednesday, calling his predecessor's rules "ridiculously burdensome" and "horrible."

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis, and a General Motors manager, to announce the rollback — with the presence of the so-called "Big Three" automakers signalling critical industry buy-in.

"Joe Biden's fuel efficiency regulations would have raised the cost of a new vehicle by $1,000," the White House said on X ahead of Trump’s announcement, adding that Trump's reset would save Americans $109 billion.

"As America's largest auto producer, we appreciate President Trump's leadership in aligning fuel economy standards with market realities," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Environmentalists quickly pushed back, saying the move stood out even among Trump's many anti-green actions because of its outsized impact on car-dependent America.

"Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the biggest single step any nation has ever taken to combat oil use, global warming pollution, and helping save consumers money at the gas pump," Dan Becker, an activist with the Center for Biological Diversity who has campaigned for green car policies since the 1980s, told the AFP news agency.

"This is the big one."

At stake are the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, created in 1975 in response to the Arab oil embargo, which require vehicles to achieve the "maximum feasible" mileage per gallon.

The Trump administration has repeatedly signalled its opposition to efficiency increases enacted under Biden's administration, which it boosted by eight percent for model years 2024–2025 and 10 percent for 2026, targeting more than 50 miles per gallon by 2031.

In a proposed rule issued in June, Trump's Department of Transportation argued that Biden officials had improperly factored in electric and hybrid vehicles when devising those targets, saying the standards would be unattainable for gasoline-powered cars and would effectively force a shift in the market.