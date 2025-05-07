WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gazans eat only one meal every 2-3 days
Since Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s humanitarian crisis has deepened, with severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and clean water.
Gazans eat only one meal every 2-3 days
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
May 7, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are surviving on just one meal every two or three days as 19 months of Israeli bombardment and a crippling Israeli blockade on Palestine’s Gaza has left over two million people entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, UNRWA said on Tuesday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees also accused Israel on May 6 of pursuing a deliberate and politically motivated starvation policy against the population of Gaza, calling it “an expression of absolute cruelty.” 

Recommended

Since Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings on March 2, the enclave’s humanitarian crisis has deepened, with severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel and clean water.

According to Gaza’s government media office, 57 people — mostly children — have died of starvation since October 2023, and the toll is expected to rise, as tens of thousands suffer from severe malnutrition.

Explore
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report