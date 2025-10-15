A leading expert on US-India relations who has advised multiple US administrations has been arrested and charged with unlawfully retaining national defence information, including more than a thousand pages of classified material, court documents showed.

Ashley Tellis, 64, who served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush, was arrested over the weekend and charged on Monday, according to an FBI affidavit.

Tellis is listed as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a contractor for the Pentagon.

He is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further, while a Pentagon official said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The FBI affidavit said that in September and October this year, Tellis entered Defence and State Department buildings and was observed accessing and printing classified documents, including materials related to military aircraft capabilities.

He was later seen leaving the premises with a leather briefcase or bag.