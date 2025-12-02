December 2, 2025
Ever feel like your social media feed is out to make you angry?
You are not alone.
The Oxford University Press has crowned “rage bait,’’ the slang term describing online content designed to provoke anger and drive traffic to websites or social media accounts, as its 2025 Word of the Year.
According to the dictionary publisher, its usage has tripled in the past year, reflecting growing public awareness of how manipulation tactics shape our online experiences.
Past winners include “brain rot” in 2024, “vax” in 2021, “climate emergency” in 2019 and “selfie” in 2013.