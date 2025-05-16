Russian investment envoy Kirill A. Dmitriev has said the meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul yielded "largest POW exchange" and "ceasefire options that may work".

Dmitriev said early on Saturday that the meeting in the Turkish city also resulted in the "understanding of positions and continued dialogue," adding this would not be possible without US President Donald Trump and his team.

Dmitriev is the chief of Russia's wealth fund.

High-level peace talks, hosted by Türkiye as part of broader efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, concluded in Istanbul on Friday.

In his opening speech to the delegations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said: "We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life."

He said the Türkiye-brokered talks led to a deal to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side and to share written ceasefire terms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at an event in Istanbul, praised Türkiye's global role in diplomacy, saying it is the "standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy" and is "leading peace diplomacy" around the world.

Key participants

The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg. Ukraine was represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Türkiye’s delegation also featured Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization.

Putin decided not to attend this week's peace talks in Istanbul as his US counterpart was not in the Turkish city, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, spoke on Friday with his US and French counterparts, German chancellor, UK and Polish prime ministers.

Zelenskyy said that they discussed the format and expectations of the Istanbul peace talks, which aim to achieve a ceasefire and establish conditions for a long-term settlement.

"Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps for real peace," he said, adding that global unity remains essential.

Zelenskyy said if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire, further international sanctions should follow. "Pressure on Russia must be maintained until it is ready to end the war," he said.

Prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire talks

After Russian and Ukrainian delegation held meeting in Dolmabahce in İstanbul, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to conduct the largest prisoner-of-war exchange since the war began.

He said both sides focused on three things — ceasefire, prisoners of war swap, potential meeting between presidents.