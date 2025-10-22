WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
UN officials say Gaza’s health system has collapsed, with women, newborns and the critically ill facing starvation and death amid continuing Israeli attacks.
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza via a humanitarian airlift arrive in Italy for medical treatment, in Ciampino / Reuters
October 22, 2025

The World Health Organization has led the medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza, as UN officials described the devastated enclave as resembling "a dystopian film."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that around 15,000 patients in Gaza are awaiting evacuation.

"We continue to call on countries to show their solidarity and for all routes to be opened to expedite the medical evacuation," he said.

Many of the evacuated patients suffer from injuries sustained during Israel’s two-year-long genocide in Gaza, while others have chronic conditions such as cancer and heart disease that the enclave’s collapsed health system can no longer treat.

During the war, more than 7,000 patients have been evacuated from Gaza, with Egypt taking over half of them.

However, the rate of transfers has slowed drastically since Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing in May 2024.

RECOMMENDED

Another international warn

Meanwhile, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton warned that women and newborns in Gaza are facing starvation and a total collapse of maternal health care.

"In Gaza, I was not fully prepared for what I saw — one cannot be. The sheer extent of the devastation looked like the set of a dystopian film," he said at a press conference.

"There is no other way to put it: Gaza has been flattened."

Saberton said 94 percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, with maternal deaths rising sharply.

"Premature and low-birth-weight babies now make up around 70 percent of newborns, and one in three pregnancies is high risk," he added.

He said the ceasefire "brought a glimmer of hope," but renewed attacks had plunged families "back into terror."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets