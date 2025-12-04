BIZTECH
2 min read
China streamlines rare earth export licences
New general licences aim to ease export restrictions on rare earth magnets for civilian use, helping global manufacturers resume production.
China streamlines rare earth export licences
FILE PHOTO: A sample of monazite ore, a mineral containing rare earth elements is displayed in Beijing. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

China said on Thursday it is issuing streamlined rare earth export licences - a key promised outcome after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping that eased trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Beijing added several rare earth elements and magnets to its export control list in early April, requiring a dual-use licence for exports.

China's exports of rare earth magnets slumped in April and May, forcing some global automakers to shutter parts of production.

"China has been actively making use of general licences and other facilitation measures to promote compliant trade in dual-use items," state news outlet Xinhua said on Thursday, quoting a Commerce Ministry weekly briefing.

RelatedTRT World - EU opens 'special channel' with China for rare earth supplies
RECOMMENDED

Reuters reported on Tuesday that at least three Chinese rare earth magnet makers had secured licences enabling them to accelerate exports to some customers.

"As long as export licence applications for rare earth-related items are for civilian use, the government has given timely approval," commerce ministry spokesman, He Yadong, told reporters at the weekly briefing.

The new general licences are designed to allow more exports under year-long permits for individual customers, Reuters reported in early November.

But they will not replace the existing dual-use licencing regime and only large Chinese rare earth companies are currently eligible for them.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians