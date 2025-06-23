US President Donald Trump has hinted at a regime change in Iran after American jets dropped bunker-busting bombs on Tehran’s key nuclear sites over the weekend.

Trump’s position is in stark contrast to the statements by Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who claimed the US did not intend to overthrow Iran's government.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, using all-caps in part of his post and drawing a parallel to his MAGA movement.

Trump promised on the campaign trail not to drag the US into foreign wars. His U-turn on the issue has upset the isolationist camp within the Republican Party that wants to keep the US military out of any war waged on behalf of another country in a faraway land.

In the past, the US has carried out regime changes in many countries that mostly produced unintended consequences like political instability, ethnic violence and sectarian strife.

Here’s a brief list of US-backed regime changes since World War II that led to long-term civil war or strengthened groups that were adversarial to US interests.

Iran – 1953

With the support of the UK, the US played a major role in overthrowing the democratically elected government of then-prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953.

The US installed a pro-Western monarchy under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, primarily to protect Western oil interests and counter Soviet influence in Iran.

The CIA-orchestrated coup involved bribery, propaganda, and mob violence.

Even though the US managed to replace Mossadegh with the Shah, the coup fuelled long-term resentment towards the US among Iranians.

The Shah ruled Iran with an iron fist until 1979, when a revolution led by a religious leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, toppled the monarchy and established a firmly anti-US government.

The 1953 coup is widely cited as a catalyst for anti-American sentiments in the Middle East.

Guatemala – 1954

In 1954, the US orchestrated the removal of democratically elected president Jacobo Arbenz, who was perceived as a communist threat due to his land reforms threatening US business interests.

The CIA used psychological warfare , propaganda, and a small mercenary force led by military officer Carlos Castillo Armas to overthrow the government of President Arbenz.

Even though the coup was successful at the time and Armas took power with US backing, the covert intervention triggered over three decades of civil war (1960–1996), resulting in an estimated 200,000 deaths and widespread human rights abuses.

Instead of bringing the country into the US sphere of influence, the political instability strengthened leftist groups and fanned anti-American sentiments in Latin America.

Cuba – 1961

The US attempted to replace Fidel Castro’s communist government in 1961 with a pro-US regime, orchestrating an “invasion” by CIA-trained Cuban exiles.

The so-called invasion failed within days as Cuban forces decisively defeated the exiles. The success emboldened Castro, who consolidated power and strengthened ties with the Soviet Union.

The failed coup led to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis , when the world came closest to a full-scale nuclear war in the Cold War era.

South Vietnam – 1963