Ukraine has said that it received the first batch of bodies of its deceased soldiers from Russia as part of a swap agreed upon during the latest round of direct peace talks between the two countries in Istanbul last week.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, following the first round that was also held in the Turkish metropolis on May 16.

During the latest talks, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war, focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded, and the return of the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

“As a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement said that among the bodies returned to Ukraine are servicemen who fought in the country’s Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as Russia’s border region of Kursk, where Kiev launched an incursion in August last year.

Kiev begins ID process

In April, Russia said it managed to fully push Ukrainian forces out of the region, and has since claimed to have captured multiple settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, which lies adjacent to Kursk.