Around 30 people were killed at a semi-industrial copper mine in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo after a bridge collapsed on Saturday, authorities said, in one of the deadliest accidents in the country’s artisanal mining sector this year.

Congo’s artisanal mining agency SAEMAPE told Reuters that 49 people had died and 20 others were critically injured following the collapse at the Kalando mining site in Lualaba province.

Provincial officials, however, later reported 32 confirmed fatalities, underscoring the difficulty of establishing an accurate toll after the chaotic incident.

Panic triggered by gunfire

According to SAEMAPE, the collapse occurred when panic swept through the area after gunfire allegedly erupted from military personnel tasked with securing the site. The agency said miners rushed across the bridge, collapsing it and “piling on top of each other, causing injuries and death.”