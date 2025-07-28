WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza
The letter also addresses rising illegal settler violence in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to prosecute those responsible for attacks against Palestinians.
Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza
At least 14 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since Israel promised to ramp up vital aid deliveries into Gaza. / AA
July 28, 2025

In a powerful rebuke of the Israeli policy of forced mass starvation in Gaza, more than 1,000 rabbis from around the world have signed an open letter calling on Tel Aviv to immediately halt the use of starvation as a "weapon of war" in Gaza.

The signatories, spanning multiple Jewish denominations, urged Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, bring home the remaining Israeli hostages, and work toward an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The letter, published on Friday and authored by leading religious voices such as Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (UK), Rabbi Arthur Green (US), and Rabbi Ariel Pollak (Tel Aviv), warns that the Jewish people face a “grave moral crisis” in the wake of mounting civilian deaths and reports of widespread forced starvation in Gaza.

“We are deeply committed to the well-being of Israel and the Jewish people,” the letter states.

“But we cannot remain silent as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates.”

'Contradicting Judaism'

The letter condemns the Israeli government’s blockade of food, water, and medical supplies, arguing that such policies “contradict the essential values of Judaism,” the Times of Israel reported.

Several rights and aid organisations have also described the situation as a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

The rabbis call on Israel to allow extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza

The letter also addresses rising settler violence in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to uphold the rule of law and prosecute those responsible for attacks against Palestinians.

Recommended

'Honest reflection'

"Repeated statements and actions by Israeli officials, military figures, and violent settler groups have helped drive this crisis," the rabbis wrote.

"It is time for honest reflection and moral responsibility."

The statement comes as some major US Jewish organisations and rights groups have begun to publicly push back against the Israeli rhetoric.

Two prominent Israeli human rights groups, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, have declared that Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes genocide, marking the first time Israeli organisations have used such explicit language to describe Israel’s aggression.

The rabbis’ letter concludes with a call for renewed dialogue and long-term peace.

“Security for Israel, dignity and hope for Palestinians, and a viable, peaceful future for the region must remain our shared goal,” the letter reads.

“We write as Jews, as leaders, and as moral beings who believe that justice, compassion, and human dignity must never be sacrificed, even in times of war.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns