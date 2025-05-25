North Korean authorities have detained three senior officials from the Cheongjin Shipyard in connection with a recent destroyer launch accident, according to a statement by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA said on Sunday that no new damage to the warship was identified, and rehabilitation efforts continue as planned.

Based on confirmed findings, authorities have detained three key personnel — Kang Jong-chol, chief engineer; Han Kyong-hak, head of the hull construction workshop; and Kim Yong-hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs — for further legal investigation.

The report did not specify the cause of the accident, but said those detained individuals were held accountable for the incident.