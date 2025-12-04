WORLD
UNSC makes 'historic' visit to Damascus, vows support for new Syria
The delegation meets President al Sharaa and visits the devastated Jobar neighbourhood to view the destruction caused by the Assad regime strikes.
UN Security Council says ready to support Syria on first-ever visit. / AFP
December 4, 2025

A United Nations Security Council delegation made its first-ever visit to Syria, pledging the international community's support for the country days before the anniversary of the Syrian revolution that ousted the Assad regime.

"We reiterated our clear support for sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria," Slovenian UN ambassador Samuel Zbogar told a press conference in Damascus on Thursday.

"Our united message was simple and clear: We recognise your country's aspirations and challenges, and the path to a better future for a new Syria will be Syria-led and Syria-owned," said the diplomat, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN body.

"The international community stands ready to support you, whatever you believe that we can be helpful," he said, adding, "We want to help build a bridge to this better future for all Syrians."

The delegation also met Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa, a presidency statement said.

While the UN works to re-establish itself in Syria, the Security Council recently lifted sanctions on al Sharaa.

Rebuilding trust

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani said the visit represented "a historic moment for rebuilding trust, with the support of the international community for the Syrian people.”

State news agency SANA said the delegation also visited Damascus's historic Old City.

After arriving in the capital, the delegation toured the devastated Jobar neighbourhood to view the destruction caused by strikes carried out by the regime of Bashar al Assad.

The Foreign Ministry’s media office said on Wednesday the visit reflects international support for “new Syria” and for its efforts to rebuild and strengthen sovereignty and stabilise the country after the ouster of the former regime.

It added that the Security Council’s engagement represents a rare moment of consensus on the Syrian issue among all member states, the first such unanimity in 14 years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that "we very much hope that the visit will increase the dialogue between the United Nations and Syria."

