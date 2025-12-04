A United Nations Security Council delegation made its first-ever visit to Syria, pledging the international community's support for the country days before the anniversary of the Syrian revolution that ousted the Assad regime.

"We reiterated our clear support for sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria," Slovenian UN ambassador Samuel Zbogar told a press conference in Damascus on Thursday.

"Our united message was simple and clear: We recognise your country's aspirations and challenges, and the path to a better future for a new Syria will be Syria-led and Syria-owned," said the diplomat, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN body.

"The international community stands ready to support you, whatever you believe that we can be helpful," he said, adding, "We want to help build a bridge to this better future for all Syrians."

The delegation also met Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa, a presidency statement said.

While the UN works to re-establish itself in Syria, the Security Council recently lifted sanctions on al Sharaa.